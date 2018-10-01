Sacriston stab death: Man denies murder of Ryan Thompson
A man has denied murdering a 25-year-old man on a County Durham street.
Ryan Thompson was found with a chest wound on Gregson Street in Sacriston on 1 September and died at the scene, police said.
Richard Lee, 25, of Viola Crescent, Sacriston, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via videolink from HMP Durham.
He pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of an offensive weapon, and was remanded in custody to stand trial in February.