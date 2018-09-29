Seaburn seafront tram shelter toilets reopen
Victorian toilets which have been closed for years have been given a new lease of life.
The toilets, at the old tram shelter at Seaburn seafront opened in 1901 but had fallen into a state of disrepair.
Sunderland Council carried out the restoration as part of its £10m regeneration project of the seafront.
It is hoping to give the old shelter a makeover and turn it into a restaurant. The restoration of the toilets included restoring its terrazzo flooring.
Councillor Stuart Porthouse, portfolio holder for housing and regeneration, said: "The reopening of toilets is part of the our ongoing regeneration of the seafront which has seen £10m invested in improvements since 2010.
"The toilets will complement the existing facilities at the seafront which include, fully accessible changing place toilets at Roker and Seaburn."