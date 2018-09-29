Image copyright Sunderland Council Image caption The toilets original sanitary ware has been restored

Victorian toilets which have been closed for years have been given a new lease of life.

The toilets, at the old tram shelter at Seaburn seafront opened in 1901 but had fallen into a state of disrepair.

Sunderland Council carried out the restoration as part of its £10m regeneration project of the seafront.

It is hoping to give the old shelter a makeover and turn it into a restaurant. The restoration of the toilets included restoring its terrazzo flooring.

Councillor Stuart Porthouse, portfolio holder for housing and regeneration, said: "The reopening of toilets is part of the our ongoing regeneration of the seafront which has seen £10m invested in improvements since 2010.

"The toilets will complement the existing facilities at the seafront which include, fully accessible changing place toilets at Roker and Seaburn."

Image copyright Sunderland Council Image caption The underground toilets beside the old tram shelter are now open to the public again after being disused for many years