Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Paul Baveridge was wanted in connection with an alleged conspiracy to supply drugs

A man who was wanted in connection with a "large scale" drug-dealing operation has been arrested getting off a ferry on Tyneside.

Durham Police said Paul Baveridge, from Newton Aycliffe, was last seen on 8 September and believed to have travelled abroad.

Officers from Durham and Northumbria Police arrested the 29-year-old at the Port of Tyne at about 09:30 BST.

He was held on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.