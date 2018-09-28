Newton Aycliffe drug deal suspect Paul Baveridge
- 28 September 2018
A man who was wanted in connection with a "large scale" drug-dealing operation has been arrested getting off a ferry on Tyneside.
Durham Police said Paul Baveridge, from Newton Aycliffe, was last seen on 8 September and believed to have travelled abroad.
Officers from Durham and Northumbria Police arrested the 29-year-old at the Port of Tyne at about 09:30 BST.
He was held on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.