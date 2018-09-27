Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Kyle Morrow "acted like a thug", police said

A teenager who attacked a man with nunchucks in a scene "more akin to a martial arts movie" has been jailed.

Kyle Morrow, 19, left his victim with a fractured eye socket and a broken nose after picking the fight.

The 26-year-old needed hospital treatment after the attack in Newcastle's Bigg Market in March.

Northumbria Police said Morrow had bumped into one of the man's friends and "decided to take action in his own hands."

The force said CCTV footage played at Newcastle Crown Court showed the moment Morrow, of Claremont North Avenue, Gateshead, "thought he was a Kung Fu fighter".

He was "wildly swinging the metal bars at the victim" before eventually walking away "laughing and hugging his friends", the force said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nunchucks, or nunchaku, are used in martial arts fighting

Det Con Steven Patterson said it was an unprovoked attack "more akin to a martial arts movie than in the middle of the Bigg Market".

"These are the actions of a thug showing off in front of his friends by carrying out a violent attack that ultimately scarred his victim for life," he said.

Morrow was arrested "just minutes" after the attack, when the nunchucks fell out of his pocket, the force said.

He was jailed for two years by Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday having previously admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.