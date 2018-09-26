Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Staff managed to contain Barry in a box until the RSPCA arrived

An Ikea store more used to housing Billy bookcases and Markus swivel chairs has provided refuge to a flustered Barry budgie.

The stray bird had probably flown into the Gateshead store to escape predators and high winds, a spokesman for animal welfare charity the RSPCA said.

Staff found the bird stuck in a stationery cupboard and named it Barry.

RSPCA officer Terence Haley said Barry had been "in a flap" before Ikea staff "managed to contain him in a box".

"Luckily, he was in a good condition but he has no ID ring or microchip and we are still looking for his owner," he said.

There are no houses close to the store's site near the Metro Centre and the RSPCA believes the bird may have been blown from further afield by the wind.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption What this place needs is a nice throw and some candles

He appears to have flown in through loading bay doors before finding his way into the staff office.

If his owner is not found he will be re-homed, the charity said.