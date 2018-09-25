Image copyright PA Image caption Two pedestrians were stuck by the car outside The County hotel in Walker

A man has been arrested over the death of a pedestrian hit by a car that had earlier been pursued by police.

Officers tried to stop a VW Passat in the Walker area of Newcastle at about midnight on Sunday, but it drove off.

A 54-year-old man died after he was later struck outside the County Hotel on Walker Road. A second man, 58, was seriously injured.

Northumbria Police said a 19-year-old man, believed to be the driver of the Passat, has now been arrested.

He is in hospital along with two other people who were in the Passat, all of whom are being treated for serious injuries, a force spokesman added.

Image caption Flowers have been left at the scene

The name of the man who died has not yet been released, but his family have been informed.

The spokesman said: "Both pedestrians were taken to hospital, but one of them, a 54-year-old man, sadly passed away. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

"The other pedestrian, a 58-year-old man, is still in hospital with injuries believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening."

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has started its own investigation.