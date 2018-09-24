Image copyright Google Image caption Two pedestrians were stuck by the car outside The County Hotel in Walker

One man has died and another person is in a serious condition in hospital after they were hit by a car which had been pursued by police.

Officers attempted to stop a VW Passat in the Walker area of Newcastle at about midnight on Sunday but the car drove off.

Two pedestrians were later struck outside the County Hotel on Walker Road.

A 54-year-old man died and a second person was badly injured, police said.