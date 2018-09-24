Tyne & Wear

Man killed by car in Walker after police pursuit

  • 24 September 2018
The County Hotel Image copyright Google
Image caption Two pedestrians were stuck by the car outside The County Hotel in Walker

One man has died and another person is in a serious condition in hospital after they were hit by a car which had been pursued by police.

Officers attempted to stop a VW Passat in the Walker area of Newcastle at about midnight on Sunday but the car drove off.

Two pedestrians were later struck outside the County Hotel on Walker Road.

A 54-year-old man died and a second person was badly injured, police said.

