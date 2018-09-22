Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Paul Logan was the father of two young children

The family of a man murdered 24 years ago is offering £50,000 to help bring those responsible to justice.

Paul Logan, 25, of Blackhill, County Durham, was found with head injuries on farmland near Shotley Bridge in December 1993.

The takeaway delivery driver had been lured to the area on the pretext of delivering a meal.

Paul's brother David Logan, said: "We still haven't moved on. We live with this every day.

"Someone out there knows what happened to Paul and we are hoping this reward will be enough to encourage anyone who remembers even the smallest detail to come forward and help us get the closure our family deserves and to secure justice."

Image caption Paul Logan was called to Blue House Farm just before 22:00 GMT on 23 December

Det Insp Dave English, from Northumbria Police, said: "This inquiry may be 24 years old but we are absolutely determined to catch whoever carried out this vicious attack and bring them to justice."

Mr Logan, who worked for Golden Flower Chinese restaurant, was called to Blue House Farm just before 22:00 GMT on 23 December, but when he arrived was told that no meal had been ordered.

The householders' suspicions were aroused when they later noticed his cream Peugeot car was still at the end of the lane.

Police found the father-of-two's body about 50 yards from the vehicle in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

His head injuries had been inflicted by a blunt instrument which has never been recovered.

The reward, which is offered for information which leads to a successful conviction, follows a renewed appeal for information on the anniversary of Paul's tragic death.