Two bodies found in Sunderland house
The bodies of a man and a woman have been found by police at a house in Sunderland.
The pair were discovered after police received reports of concern for a woman at an address on Shrewsbury Crescent at about 20:30 BST on Thursday.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said they believe the death of the woman is a "suspected homicide".
No-one else is being sought in connection to the deaths.
Det Insp Ed Small said: "The individuals involved were known to each other, and police are now working to ascertain what has led to the two deaths."