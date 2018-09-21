Image copyright Google Image caption Two bodies were found in a house on Shrewsbury Crescent in Sunderland on Thursday

The bodies of a man and a woman have been found by police at a house in Sunderland.

The pair were discovered after police received reports of concern for a woman at an address on Shrewsbury Crescent at about 20:30 BST on Thursday.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said they believe the death of the woman is a "suspected homicide".

No-one else is being sought in connection to the deaths.

Det Insp Ed Small said: "The individuals involved were known to each other, and police are now working to ascertain what has led to the two deaths."