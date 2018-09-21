Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Michael Dixon (left) and John Sayers stood trial at the Old Bailey in London

Two men have been jailed in connection with the shooting of a doorman.

Matthew McCauley was badly hurt when he was shot outside the Tup Tup Palace.

John Sayers, 54, and Michael Dixon, 50, were cleared of conspiracy to murder by a jury at the Old Bailey in London.

Dixon was convicted of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and given a life sentence. Sayers was convicted of perverting the course of justice and jailed for three and a half years.

Dixon was ordered to serve a minimum of eight years in prison.

During the trial, jurors were told Sayers was "a man to be feared" who had "acquired and promoted a reputation" and would not allow his name to be disrespected.

Prosecutor Simon Denison QC claimed Sayers ordered the attack in June 2015 after his son was turned away from the Newcastle nightclub weeks earlier, but this was rejected by the jury.

Image caption The shooting took place on the evening of 6 June 2015

Sayers and a third defendant, Michael McDougall, 50, were convicted of perverting the course of justice over a false statement given in 2017.

Convicted murderer McDougall, who is serving a life sentence, told "a pack of lies" by trying to claim he was the gunman in the incident, jurors heard.

He was given two years to run consecutively to his current life sentence.

Sayers was also cleared of conspiracy to possess a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

He had previously been cleared of ordering another murder - the doorstep shooting of a man in 2000.

'Public figure'

The trial was told Mr McCauley was "lucky to survive" following the shooting, which also injured two other people.

Det Ch Supt Lisa Orchard said the incident was "shocking" for the local community and that "sheer luck" prevented it from being even more serious.

Discussing the notoriety of John Henry Sayers, who has a reputation as one of the North East's most feared criminals, she said: "He is a public figure for the wrong reasons, and is not a good role model for our communities.

"He's been convicted of a criminal offence and that is what happens when you are a criminal - we will investigate and, if the evidence is there before the jury, then they will convict individuals accordingly."