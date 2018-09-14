Image caption A man was seen to urinate "in full view" on the King George V field in Fenham

Amateur footballers who urinate on council-owned football pitches are being warned they could be banned from playing on them.

A player was seen peeing in "in full view, making it as obvious as possible" on the King George V field in Fenham, Newcastle, a local councillor said.

Marion Talbot said residents had told her it had happened before and they were "fed up with it, as you would be".

Newcastle City Council is investigating which team the man belonged to.

It has warned his team could be banned from local authority pitches, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Ms Talbot added that urinating in a public place was "ridiculous and it is a criminal offence".

Northumbria Police said that it was not aware of the incident.