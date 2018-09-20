Image copyright Alex Fisher Image caption Northumbria University's Lipman Theatre now has no lighting rig

Drama students have demanded a refund after their university removed stage lighting in the middle of their courses.

Northumbria University took it down from the Lipman Theatre in August without prior warning, students said.

MA student Erin Connor says they "need a fully working theatre with facilities in order to create the work required for this module".

The university said the lighting rig was "not essential to this module".

There were other spaces in which the students could work, a spokesperson said.

Ms Connor has issued a formal complaint and started an online petition to get the rig reinstated.

"It was taken down in the middle of the MA students' dissertation module when we were still using that space and the facility," she said.

"Without the lighting rig Lipman Theatre is rendered completely useless."

Image copyright Northumbria University Image caption The rig was still listed as a facility on the university's website after its removal

The university would not say why the rig was still being advertised on the website, why it was removed or whether the move was permanent.

It would also not say whether it would reimburse students.

However, it said they would have "greater access" to spaces at Live Theatre and Northern Stage, which were a "significant improvement over the previous facilities".

Ms Connor said the offered Live Theatre space had no lighting rig.

Using local theatres would be "impossible to sustain and guarantee" as they were "already struggling to support artists with opportunities and space", she said.

Northern Stage and Live Theatre have been approached for comment.