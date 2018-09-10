Middlesbrough pharmacist Mitesh Patel denies murdering wife
- 10 September 2018
A pharmacist has denied murdering his wife at their Middlesbrough home.
Mitesh Patel, 37, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Jessica Patel when he appeared via videolink at Teesside Crown Court.
Mrs Patel, 34, who ran the Roman Road Pharmacy in Middlesbrough with her husband, was found dead at the couple's home on The Avenue in May.
Mr Patel was remanded in custody until his trial, which is due to start in November.