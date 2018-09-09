Tyne & Wear

The Great North Run 2018: In pictures

  • 9 September 2018

The streets and skies above Tyneside were awash with colour as thousands took part in the 2018 Great North Run.

About 57,000 people registered to take part in the annual half marathon between Newcastle and South Shields.

As ever, fun-runners followed in the footsteps of the world's elite distance athletes with Sir Mo Farah sealing a record-breaking fifth victory in the men's event.

The Olympian reached the finish line in an impressive 59 minutes and 26 seconds - while many others had only just crossed the start line back in Newcastle.

The Red Arrows display team soar over the Tyne Bridge as thousands of runners cross it Image copyright NNP
Image caption As has become an annual tradition, the Red Arrows soared above the Tyne Bridge as thousands of runners made their way across
Thousands of runners make their way across the start line and first few hundred metres Image copyright NNP
Image caption Under grey skies, thousands of runners passed the start line
Sir Mo Farah takes a mobile phone selfie after winning the Great North Run Image copyright PA
Image caption Sir Mo Farah made this fan's day by snapping a selfie after sealing his record win
Onlookers sat in deckchairs watch as runners speed past Image copyright Rex Features
Image caption Fans lined the route with some making themselves more comfortable than others
Pop singer Olly Murs at the start line as runners gather behind him Image copyright NNP
Image caption Pop singer Olly Murs was one of the celebrities taking part
Vicky Pattison poses ahead of the start Image copyright NNP
Image caption Geordie Shore and Ex On The Beach TV star Vicky Pattinson was among the starters
Thousands of runners make their way towards South Shields Image copyright PA
Image caption Runners raises hundreds of thousands of pounds for a variety of charities
A runner carries a canoe Image copyright PA
Image caption Fancy dress runners made a splash with their inventive outfits
Great North Run participants dressed as dogs ducks
Image caption And many saw it as a chance to have some fun

