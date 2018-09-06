Image copyright Google Image caption Police are conducting inquiries in the Sea Road area

A woman has died after being stabbed on Wearside.

The 62-year-old was found seriously injured at an address on Sea Road in Sunderland at about 22:40 BST on Wednesday and later died in hospital.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Northumbria Police said they believed it was an isolated incident and officers are carrying out inquiries in the area, with part of the street closed in both directions.