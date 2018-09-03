Tyne & Wear

Pair deny murder of Gateshead man Jonathan Carr

  • 3 September 2018
Jonathan Carr Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Jonathan Carr's body was found in a Deckham flat

Two men have denied murdering a 21-year-old who was found dead in Gateshead.

Jonathan Carr's body was discovered at a flat in Mayfair Gardens, Deckham, in early August. It is believed he had been stabbed.

Daniel Smith, of Cotemede, Wardley, Gateshead, and Steven Morrison of no fixed address, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via videolink.

The trial of the two men, both 20, is due to begin on 3 December.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites