Pair deny murder of Gateshead man Jonathan Carr
- 3 September 2018
Two men have denied murdering a 21-year-old who was found dead in Gateshead.
Jonathan Carr's body was discovered at a flat in Mayfair Gardens, Deckham, in early August. It is believed he had been stabbed.
Daniel Smith, of Cotemede, Wardley, Gateshead, and Steven Morrison of no fixed address, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via videolink.
The trial of the two men, both 20, is due to begin on 3 December.