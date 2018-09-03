Image caption The man died following an incident in Gregson Street in Sacriston

A man has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in a village.

The 25-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack in Gregson Street, Sacriston, on Saturday.

Richard Alexander Lee, 25, of Viola Crescent, Sacriston, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before magistrates later.

A 25-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

The victim, whose identity is yet to be released by police, was attacked at about 23:00 BST in the village near Durham City.

Police are appealing for witnesses.