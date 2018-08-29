Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place at Seaham Town Park

Masked men - including several armed with golf clubs - attacked a member of a football team's coaching staff ahead of a non-league match.

About "20 to 25 people" were involved in the attack minutes before Seaham Red Star's Northern League Division One home game against Sunderland RCA on Tuesday.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Durham Police confirmed they are investigating the attack.

'Witnessed by children'

David Copeland, Red Star's club secretary, told BBC Tees the team's assistant coach was "whacked" several times by eight or so of the men during the pre-match warm-up.

The attackers, who arrived at Seaham Town Park in vans, had masks and scarves covering their faces. They drove off straight after the attack, he added.

Mr Copeland said the club was investigating possible causes amid speculation it may have been linked to the cancellation of a previous match.

Kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes with Red Star eventually losing the game 5-0.

The Durham County FA said such an incident "has no place at all in football and it is very concerning especially as it was witnessed by members of the public which included children".

It confirmed it will be investigating the matter by writing to both clubs and match officials for their comments.