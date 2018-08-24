Image caption The service is expected to be up and running within a matter of weeks

Volunteers in Northumberland have begun laying the track for a high-speed broadband network amid frustration over unreliable speeds and connections.

Organisers say they will be able to provide a fibre optic service to about 1,600 customers in the Allen Valleys.

Once completed, they believe it will be among the fastest in the country.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) said such projects were "playing an important role" in helping rural communities.

The non-profit community benefit society, named B4AV, raised £100,000 in a matter of weeks.

'Filled the room'

Home users will pay £30 a month and will not need a landline. Businesses will pay a higher charge, dependent on their size.

Mike Robinson, who is helping lead the project, said: "We had a meeting and filled the room.

"It was a desire for something better than they already had - desperation."

The scheme has been reliant on landowners giving permission for cables to be laid across the area, which sits within the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

Image caption Richard Price said local businesses were reliant on reliable internet services

Richard Price, landlord of the Golden Lion pub in Allendale, is among those expecting to benefit from the new service.

He said: "Our whole till system and the way we communicate with the kitchen for food orders is totally reliant on the internet being on all the time.

"If that fails then we're not able to serve our customers, particularly our card-paying customers."

Commenting on the scheme, a DCMS spokesperson said: "A total of 97.19% of homes and and businesses in the North East can now get superfast broadband, and we are reaching thousands more every week.

"But we know more needs to be done, and initiatives like B4AV and our community partnership programme are playing an important role in helping us make fast and affordable broadband a reality for hard-to-reach rural communities."