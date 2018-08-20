Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Michael Dixon and John Sayers have been on trial at the Old Bailey in London

Two men have been found not guilty of conspiracy to murder following a shooting outside a Newcastle nightclub.

A bouncer at Tup Tup Palace was seriously injured when a man opened fire with a sawn-off shotgun in 2015.

John Sayers, 54, and Michael Dixon, 50, both from Walker, were cleared by a jury at the Old Bailey in London.

Dixon was found guilty of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life, and Sayers convicted of perverting the course of justice.

Michael McDougall, 50 and of no fixed address, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Russell Sturman, 26 and of Gosforth, was cleared of assisting an offender.

Sayers, who was cleared of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life, will be sentenced alongside Dixon and McDougall on 21 September.

Image caption The shooting took place on the evening of 6 June 2015

The trial was told doorman Matthew McCauley was "lucky to survive" following the shooting, which also injured two other people.

Following the verdict a Northumbria Police spokesman said: "This case was thoroughly investigated by a team of dedicated detectives.

"The evidence was subjected to careful scrutiny before a decision was taken to charge and it was only right that this evidence was put in front of a jury.

"We respect the decision the jury has made."