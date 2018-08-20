Image copyright Simplyhealth Great North Run Image caption Mo Farah and Vivian Cheruiyot will be taking part on 9 September

Mo Farah has announced he will be heading up to the North East in a bid to make Great North Run history.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist and six-time world champion won the half-marathon in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, and a fifth win would put him into the record books.

Also taking part will be Olympic and world champion Vivian Cheruiyo, aiming for a second win in three years.

The race from Newcastle to South Shields takes place on 9 September.

It is the second largest half-marathon in the world.

Sir Mo said: "It's something I look forward to every year, the crowds are always unbelievable and it's a good course for racing.

"To be the best in the world you have to beat the best and it's going to be no different here. I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Kenyan runner Cheruiyot said: "It was a magnificent race when I won here for the first time in 2016 and I want to be on top of that podium again next month."