Image copyright Cramlington Town Council Image caption The vandal attack was caught on CCTV

A group of teenagers who vandalised a Northumberland play park have been ordered to carry out repairs.

New equipment was set alight at Seven Oaks Park in Cramlington in August, following its £100,000 revamp.

Following a police appeal, five teenagers - aged 15 and 16 - were identified and admitted causing the damage at the Dudley Lane site.

They were given an out of court disposal order with a condition that they carried out community work.

"Repaying the community"

Neighbourhood Sgt Steven Nicklin from Northumbria Police said: "Working with the local authority and Youth Offending Team, it was decided the best and most proportionate course of action was to issue them with a youth caution.

"They will also be carrying out unpaid work in the community.

"It is important everyone realises there are consequences to their actions - rather than enjoying themselves during the holidays, these teenagers are now giving up their time repaying the community for their unacceptable behaviour."