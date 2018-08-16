Image copyright Facebook Image caption Paul Gardner is reported to have been celebrating his birthday with friends

A British man has died jumping from rocks on holiday in Ibiza.

Paul Gardner, 24, is the fifth Briton to die on the island this summer, according to Spanish police.

Mr Gardner, from North Shields, was jumping into the sea from a height of up to 8m (26ft) and may have hit rocks in the water, officers said.

They are treating the death as an accident. The Foreign Office said staff in London and Spain were assisting Mr Gardner's family.

He was celebrating his birthday with friends in San Antonio, according to reports.