Image caption Dr Altaii had denied three counts of voyeurism

A GP who had 19,000 images and videos of female patients on his home computer has been jailed.

Dr Thair Altaii, from Whitburn, South Tyneside, claimed he secretly filmed women during consultations for "training purposes".

The 55-year-old denied three counts of voyeurism between 2008 and 2014 relating to 300 pictures of two women.

Altaii was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court to 14 months in prison after he was found guilty last month.

The court heard officers found thousands of images of women "in various states of undress" on his computer, all of which had been taken in his surgery.

'Massive violation'

A patient alerted police after she noticed two mobile phones propped up as Altaii examined her.

In a statement read out in court one of Altaii's victims said it made her "physically sick to think what those images were used for".

"I have suffered a massive violation - he violated his position of trust for his own gratification," she said.

Another said: "I shudder to think how long he has been taking footage of me.

"You should be able to trust your doctor as they are the people who make life-changing decisions on your behalf.

"I can't fully express how completely broken I feel because of the actions of Dr Altaii."

Disciplinary action

Northumbria Police Det Con Lee Boys said Altaii, who has a wife and three daughters, had "clearly abused his position of trust and caused inevitable distress to his victims".

Their "bravery and willingness to inform police" ensured no more women could become "unwilling and unknowing victims".

NHS England said worried patients could call 0800 464 0386 or 0330 041 2186.

Altaii, of White Rocks Grove, was suspended from his practice in Sunderland when charges were brought.

He will now face disciplinary action by the General Medical Council.