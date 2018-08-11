Image copyright Durham Police Image caption The raid took place early on 1 August in Peterlee, Horden and Blackhall

Three people have been charged in connection with the supply of drugs following a series of raids in County Durham.

More than 100 officers targeted 13 properties in Peterlee, Horden, and Blackhall on 1 August in a crackdown on suspected drug dealers.

Two men and one woman have been charged with the supply of Class A drugs.

Durham Police said investigations are continuing into 13 other people arrested during the raids.

A 36-year-old man will appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on 30 August and a 25-year-old woman will appear before Durham Crown Court the same day.

Another 36-year-old man will appear before magistrates in Newton Aycliffe on 13 September.

The raids were part of Operation Sledgehammer, Durham Constabulary's long-running campaign to tackle serious and organised crime.