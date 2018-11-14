Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption A disused factory in Lisburn Terrace, Sunderland, was turned into an illegal tip

The owner of a recycling firm has been jailed for dumping more than 650 tonnes of waste in an abandoned factory.

Michael Coates, who ran Arrigo Recycling and CNC Northeast, gained access to a disused factory in Sunderland which had been turned into an illegal tip.

The 33-year-old, of Peareth Hall Road in Washington, pleaded guilty to five offences under the Environment Act.

He was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court for one year and two months.

Coates also admitted disposing of waste at an abandoned warehouse in Commercial Street, Middlesbrough.

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption A warehouse in Middlesbrough was also used to sort and store about 400 tonnes of mixed waste

His co-defendant Michael Strong pleaded guilty to two offences under the Environment Act, relating to the site in Sunderland.

The 51-year-old, of Fairleigh Road in Sunderland, was given a community order for 12 months, with 140 hours of unpaid work.

Arrigo Recycling and CNC Northeast have both since closed.