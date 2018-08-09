Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Ahmed admitted rape at Newcastle Crown Court

A "predatory rapist" who admitted attacking a teenage girl as she walked through a Newcastle park has been jailed for more than 15 years.

The 17-year-old was walking home when she was approached by Aftab Ahmed in Nun's Moor Park on 28 March.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Ahmed, 31, dragged his victim into bushes and carried out a "sustained attack".

The teenager's victim impact statement said she feared she would re-live the attack for the rest of her life.

Ahmed admitted two counts of rape and was jailed for a total of 15 and a half years.

Police traced Ahmed three days after the attack from a description of clothing he was wearing.

'Truly horrific'

An examination of electronic equipment found at his home in the city's Wingrove Avenue found internet searches for "rape" and "abduct", which had been made days before the attack.

Police praised the "immense bravery and courage" of the victim in giving evidence.

Det Ch Insp Shelley Hudson, of Northumbria Police, said: "This man is a dangerous offender who has clearly spent time planning the attack.

"He has carried out some disturbing searches on the internet before going to the park with the intention of carrying out a sexual assault.

"What followed is truly horrific and no person should have to go through what that girl was made to go through.

"She has shown immense bravery and courage throughout this case and thanks to her we have able to put a dangerous man behind bars."

The teenager's victim impact statement said: "I am sick of having this going through my mind, I don't know when these thoughts will go away.

"I'm so worried that I'm going to be re-living this incident for the rest of my life."