Image copyright Family handout Image caption Scott Pritchard died in 2004 of head injuries after being attacked in the street, police say

A woman has admitted the murder of a Sunderland man more than 14 years ago.

Scott Pritchard, 19, was found with serious head injuries outside his home in Lindsay Close in January 2004 and later died in hospital.

Karen Tunmore, 36, from Killingworth, was charged with murder on 2 August after police said new information had come to light.

She entered a guilty plea at a bail hearing at Newcastle Magistrates' Court.

She is due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on 1 October.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Tunmore was arrested earlier this month after police said new information had come to light

Det Chief Insp John Bent of Northumbria Police, said: "It is rare for a murder case to remain open for so long because suspects are normally identified at a very early stage.

"I am glad that Scott's family may finally see some justice as it has been an incredibly difficult time for them.

"To have your son murdered is tragic in itself but for his killer to remain in the community for such a long time is heart-breaking.

"Hopefully they can take some comfort from knowing that Karen Tunmore has been brought to justice."

In 2005 Mr Pritchard's father, Robert Stacey was accused of his murder, but the case was dropped when the Crown Prosecution Service said there was no "realistic chance" of a conviction.