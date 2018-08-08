Image copyright Google Image caption The plans for the marina frontage were rejected unanimously

Plans for a block of flats near a busy freight and tourist port have been refused over terrorism fears.

The 36 flats were proposed for North Shields Marina, near the Port of Tyne.

Port head of estates Andy Khan warned councillors that terrorists could use them to get close enough to target the cruise liners and Royal Navy ships that dock there.

Lack of parking and "bland and poorly designed" plans were also given as reasons for refusal.

The plans were rejected unanimously.

Mr Khan told North Tyneside Council's planning committee that sealed shut windows would not stop an attack, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Severe threat level

"Although the windows would be locked I'm sure if a robust terrorist wanted to they could remove the glazing," Mr Khan said.

"It is necessary to remember that the country is still at risk and the threat level is severe."

If the flats were built the port would find it harder to attract cruise liners and the Royal Navy would be likely to reconsider using the dock, he said.

Planning committee chairman Frank Lott said the council needed to "support the growing of the port as it has an impact on the local economy and jobs".

He agreed the flats "could have a damaging effect" on security.

The developer has been approached for comment.