Image copyright Northumbrian Water Image caption Work at the lake will involve planting trees and shrubs to slow down the flow of water

The final phase of a flood defence scheme will centre on work at a North Tyneside lake.

The £6m scheme is being carried out in Killingworth and Longbenton and began in 2016.

Northumbrian Water said the next phase would involve "re-contouring" the south bank of Killingworth Lake with trees and shrubs to help contain floodwater.

A new underground pipeline from the lake, across Station Road, will also be installed.

The section of pipe will be fitted using tunnelling instead of digging trenches - meaning Station Road will remain open as usual.

The Environment Agency said the extra trees and shrubs helped absorb water and slow its flow during times of floods

Lynn Preston, Northumbrian Water's project manager, said: "Managing surface water better is key to reducing the risk of flooding and also protects and enhances the environment."

The work is also being carried out by North Tyneside Council and the Environment Agency and is due to end next year.