Image copyright Durham County Council Image caption An aerial viewed of newly fixed Deerness Bridge

A bridge which was shut after structural problems were discovered is set to reopen after being repaired.

Deerness Bridge, between Ushaw Moor and New Brancepeth, was closed in 2016 and a temporary bridge for pedestrians and traffic erected.

The repaired bridge was due to reopen last month but was delayed because work had fallen behind schedule, County Durham Council said.

It will now reopen on Tuesday and the temporary bridge has been dismantled.

Mark Readman, highway services manager for the council, said: "Work by a utility company has taken longer than expected and regrettably we had to put back the reopening, in the interests of health and safety.

"We'd like to apologise to all motorists and pedestrians for this and thank them for their patience and understanding."