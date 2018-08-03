Woman charged with Scott Pritchard 2004 murder
- 3 August 2018
A woman has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old in Sunderland in 2004.
Scott Pritchard was found with serious head injuries outside his home in Lyndsay Close, Hendon, in January of that year and later died in hospital.
Nobody was convicted and Northumbria Police said the investigation has remained open ever since.
Karen Tunmore, 36, of Killingworth, will appear before Bedlington Magistrates' Court on Saturday.