Image caption Marc Guy admitted manslaughter at an earlier hearing at Newcastle Crown Court

A man has been jailed after a baby he "violently shook" died as result of his injuries almost two decades on.

Ewan Marrin was six months old when he suffered catastrophic brain injuries at his County Durham home in 1998.

He was left with severe disabilities, including spastic quadriparesis, and died of a seizure in 2016, aged 18.

Marc Guy, now 43 and from County Cork, Ireland, admitted manslaughter and was jailed for 21 months by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court.

'Directly responsible'

Richard Wilson, from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), described it as "a highly unusual case".

He said: "The CPS pieced together expert opinion, both of the medical notes from the original case and the results of the post-mortem examination, to show that the brain damage Ewan sustained almost 20 years ago was directly responsible for the violent seizures which ultimately led to his death."

Guy had served a 21-month sentence after pleading guilty to a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm in 1999.