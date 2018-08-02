Tyne pedestrian and cycle tunnels repair costs double to £15.5m
The cost of a delayed upgrade of pedestrian and cycle tunnels under the River Tyne has more than doubled to £15.5m, it has emerged.
The tunnels which connect Howdon, north of the river and Jarrow on the south, closed in May 2013 for major repairs which were estimated to cost £7m.
The revised cost was revealed as it was announced that the planned reopening had been delayed for a fifth time.
A planned Autumn reopening has been put back until Christmas at the earliest.
A meeting of the North East Combined Authority heard the project had been hit by engineering and contractual problems.
A spokesperson for Newcastle City Council, which is managing the project on behalf of the authority, said: "The work on the refurbishment of the Tyne pedestrian and cyclist tunnel has unfortunately been beset by a series of issues which have resulted in a number of delays.
"As the work has progressed we have had to deal with a number of other problems, including the loss of three separate contractors - two of which have gone into administration - and a major asbestos contamination, which required a specialist deep clean to be carried out throughout the tunnel lasting six months.
"This is undoubtedly a complex and challenging project but work is progressing and we are committed to completing this and bringing the tunnel back into public use."
The Grade II-listed structures opened in 1951 at a cost of £833,000 and included the UK's first purpose-built cycle tunnel.
The tunnels are used for about 20,000 journeys each month.
One of the features of the refurbishment is the replacement of two of the original wooden-step escalators with inclined lifts.
A free shuttle bus will continue to operate during the closure.