Image caption The tunnels usually handle about 20,000 journeys a month

The cost of a delayed upgrade of pedestrian and cycle tunnels under the River Tyne has more than doubled to £15.5m, it has emerged.

The tunnels which connect Howdon, north of the river and Jarrow on the south, closed in May 2013 for major repairs which were estimated to cost £7m.

The revised cost was revealed as it was announced that the planned reopening had been delayed for a fifth time.

A planned Autumn reopening has been put back until Christmas at the earliest.

A meeting of the North East Combined Authority heard the project had been hit by engineering and contractual problems.

A spokesperson for Newcastle City Council, which is managing the project on behalf of the authority, said: "The work on the refurbishment of the Tyne pedestrian and cyclist tunnel has unfortunately been beset by a series of issues which have resulted in a number of delays.

"As the work has progressed we have had to deal with a number of other problems, including the loss of three separate contractors - two of which have gone into administration - and a major asbestos contamination, which required a specialist deep clean to be carried out throughout the tunnel lasting six months.

"This is undoubtedly a complex and challenging project but work is progressing and we are committed to completing this and bringing the tunnel back into public use."

Image caption The tunnels were closed in May 2013

The Grade II-listed structures opened in 1951 at a cost of £833,000 and included the UK's first purpose-built cycle tunnel.

The tunnels are used for about 20,000 journeys each month.

One of the features of the refurbishment is the replacement of two of the original wooden-step escalators with inclined lifts.

A free shuttle bus will continue to operate during the closure.