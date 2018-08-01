Image caption More than 1,630 men have alleged they were victims of physical or sexual abuse at Medomsley

Eleven men who were being investigated following allegations of abuse at a former detention centre are to face no further action.

Durham Police has been conducting a long-running probe into Medomsley Detention Centre, near Consett.

After consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), it was decided there was no realistic prospect of conviction.

A further six men - all former prison officers - remain under investigation.

Additionally, seven former prison officers who have been charged with abusing young men at the centre are due to go on trial at Teesside Crown Court from September.

The seven defendants have denied all the charges against them.

Nearly 1,400 men have claimed they were abused at Medomsley, which prior to its closure in 1988 held teenage offenders who had committed relatively minor crimes.