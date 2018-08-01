Image copyright Durham Police Image caption The raid took place early in the morning

Fifteen people have been arrested during a series of early morning raids in County Durham.

More than 100 officers targeted 13 properties in Peterlee, Horden, and Blackhall, in a crackdown on suspected drug dealers.

Ten men and three women aged between 17 and 44 were held on suspicion of supplying class A and Class B drugs.

A woman, 32, was arrested on suspicion of supplying class B drugs, and a man, 29, on suspicion of shop lifting.

Image caption A team of more than 100 officers was involved

Insp Sara Baxter, from Durham Constabulary, said: "This morning's raids are the culmination of months of hard work and investigation.

"We have listened to residents' concerns and we appreciate what they have put up with over the last few months.

"I hope our actions send out a clear message that we will not tolerate criminality of this nature in our force area, and we will take action to dismantle, disrupt and destroy these networks."