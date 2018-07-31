Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Sunderland Docks on Friday

A man who died in an industrial accident on Wearside was "a loving husband, father and grandfather", his distraught family said.

The tribute came after police named Brendan Eccles as the man killed at a plant at Prospect Row, on Sunderland Docks, at about 09:50 BST on Friday.

The family of the 61-year-old also said they had been left "devastated" by his death.

Northumbria Police said inquiries into the incident are continuing.

'Liked by everyone'

Officers are working in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive.

Mr Eccles was from the Billingham area, on Teesside, police said.

In a statement, Mr Eccles' family described him as "a loving husband, father and grandfather", and said they were "still coming to terms with this tragic loss".

They added: "Brendan was kind, thoughtful and well-liked by everyone who knew him and words cannot describe what has happened."