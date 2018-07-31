Image copyright Family handout Image caption Michael Price suffered head injuries

Two people have been found guilty of the murder of a County Durham man who died 11 days after being attacked.

Michael Price, 36, was found with serious head injuries in Victor Street, Chester-le-Street, early on 13 January.

Christopher Hills and Paul Watson denied murder but were convicted by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Hills, 30, from Gregory Terrace, Houghton-le-Spring, and Watson, also 30, of the Crescent, Chester-le-Street will be sentenced later.

The trial was told Mr Price was beaten in a house in Victor Street, then dragged outside.

He was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary, but died on 24 January.