Man killed in suspected industrial accident
- 27 July 2018
A man has died in what is thought to have been an industrial accident on Wearside.
Northumbria Police said it had been made aware at 09:50 BST of a death at Prospect Row, Sunderland Docks.
A force spokeswoman said: "Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing but the health and safety executive have been informed.
"A cordon is currently in place and there is not believed to be any further risk to the public."