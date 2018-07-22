Newcastle Pride sees 20,000 march through the city
Newcastle was lit up with a rainbow of colour as the city celebrated its 2018 Pride event.
Organisers said about 20,000 people marched from Newcastle Civic Centre to Nuns Moor Park in a parade to celebrate inclusivity and diversity.
The event, now in its 11th year, includes a stage in Nuns Moor Park for the first time, with performances from Steps, Alexandra Burke, Gareth Gates and S Club over the weekend.
Stephen Willis, festival director, said: "Just be who you are today - no matter how you come dressed, whatever sexuality you are, whatever gender. We do not discriminate now. Be who you are."