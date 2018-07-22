Image copyright BBXC Image caption Organisers said about 20,000 people marched (and danced) through Newcastle city centre

Newcastle was lit up with a rainbow of colour as the city celebrated its 2018 Pride event.

Organisers said about 20,000 people marched from Newcastle Civic Centre to Nuns Moor Park in a parade to celebrate inclusivity and diversity.

The event, now in its 11th year, includes a stage in Nuns Moor Park for the first time, with performances from Steps, Alexandra Burke, Gareth Gates and S Club over the weekend.

Stephen Willis, festival director, said: "Just be who you are today - no matter how you come dressed, whatever sexuality you are, whatever gender. We do not discriminate now. Be who you are."

Image caption The parade was filled with colour, costumes and fun as it wound its way to Nuns Moor Park

Image caption People of all ages took part in Newcastle Pride 2018

Image caption The Queen even made an appearance...

Image caption Costumes and decorations filled the parade