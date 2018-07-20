Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Police are looking for four people seen in the area at the time

Police have released CCTV footage of people they would like to speak to after a mobility scooter was stolen and set on fire.

It was taken from St Mark's Road, Sunderland, in the early hours of Monday while its owner visited friends.

Jacqueline Dillon found it on nearby Ogden Street shortly after 01:00 BST.

Mrs Dillon, 54, was temporarily confined to her home after the theft and said it "beggars belief that somebody would do this".

"That scooter is my freedom; I rely on it to get around," she said.

"To see it totally destroyed is heartbreaking."

Mrs Dillon's daughter, Eleena Dillon, said the culprits "probably thought it was just a bit of a laugh without taking into account the severe consequences".

"She couldn't even pop to the shop - it put a lot of pressure on the family to care for her and nobody can quite believe why somebody would do this," she said.