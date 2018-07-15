Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The fountains perform a display between 10:00 and 23:00 BST

A water sculpture which is one of the centrepieces of the Great Exhibition of the North is out of action after it was damaged by a boat.

The Great North Water Sculpture on the River Tyne consists of 33 rockets which perform a choreographed display every hour during the 80 days of the event.

It is believed a small boat sailed over one of the fountains, and repairs are now under way.

An exhibition spokesperson apologised for "any disappointment".

These jets are choreographed to three specially commissioned music collaborations by Maximo Park and Kate Rusby with Royal Northern Sinfonia and Darkstar.

Image caption After sunset the installation is illuminated

A spokesperson for the Great North Exhibition said: "Great North Water Sculpture has incurred some damage.

"Repairs are currently being undertaken and unfortunately it won't be operational until further notice.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment this may cause."

The festival - billed as a a celebration of art, culture, design and innovation from the north of England - runs until 9 September.