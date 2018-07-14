Image copyright NNP Image caption The five-day event attracted more than a million visitors

Tall ships have set sail from Sunderland at the end of a five-day festival.

More than 50 ships from 16 different countries took part in the maritime event, which attracted more than a million visitors.

HRH Princess Anne paid an official visit, and there were a number of land-based entertainments and activities.

The ships left the River Wear in a Parade of Sail and headed off to Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands.

Image copyright NNP Image caption Crowd lined Roker Pier to wave the vessels off

Image caption The ships' crews paraded through Sunderland