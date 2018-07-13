Image caption Following the discovery of the skull, most of a skeleton was then uncovered

Human remains found in the garden of a house have been dated to the Iron Age.

Builders working on a house extension in Springwell Terrace, Darlington, in May discovered a skull, and further bones were then recovered.

It sparked a police investigation but there was later found to be no link to any live investigation.

Carbon dating has now revealed the remains date back to the Iron Age, and are thought to be some of the oldest ever found in County Durham.