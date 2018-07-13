Image caption Martin Jobes was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court

A dangerous driver who rammed a police car into the central reservation during a 40-minute pursuit has been jailed.

Martin Jobes, 47, ignored sirens during the 10-mile chase which put lives at risk, police said.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he reached speeds of up to 120mph before eventually abandoning his Audi A4.

Jobes, of Howlett Hall Road, Scotswood, was jailed for 18 months after admitting dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He was also banned from driving for four years.

The court heard police had wanted to speak to Jobes in connection with another matter when he was spotted at a petrol station on the evening of 3 March, but he drove off towards Annitsford.

'Lives put at risk'

He then raced onto the dual-carriageway and police tried to "box" him off, before he rammed one vehicle and forced it to crash into a barrier.

The court was also told he hit 120mph during the pursuit, before leaving his vehicle near Stannington in Northumberland.

Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Chris Halliday, said: "Not only did he endanger the life of the traffic officers but he drove at high speeds, on the wrong side of the road and often through busy residential areas.

"He was not concerned about anybody but himself and I am glad that he has now been put behind bars."

The court heard Jobes has 33 previous convictions, including driving while disqualified.