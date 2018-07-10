Image caption George Ormond was convicted of 36 offences

Two men abused by ex-football coach George Ormond have said they believe there are more victims yet to come forward.

Waiving their right to anonymity, Paul Chilton and Gary Weymes said Ormond's 20-year sentence was "not enough".

Grassroots club coach Ormond, 62, was jailed last week after being convicted of a string of sex abuse offences spanning 25 years.

Mr Chilton said: "To me he was God. Your trust is implicit in him."

Newcastle Crown Court heard he used his "position of power" to abuse 18 boys and young men between 1973 and 1998.

He was convicted of 35 charges of indecent assault and one of indecency.

Image caption Paul Chilton was abused by George Ormond as a young footballer

Ormond coached a grassroots football team, as well as becoming involved with youth teams at Newcastle United, volunteering as a kit man, bus driver and general helper.

Mr Chilton said: "He promised an awful lot, which I'm sure he does to everybody. He tries to build up young lads, get their confidence, but also builds up a level of trust."

He reported the abuse after seeing a former team mate speaking on BBC's Look North in 2016 following Ormond's earlier conviction.

"Before I knew it Derek Bell, who was a team mate of mine, was in front of me telling me about the abuse that he had experienced.

"There was a fear, you know I'm 54, but still it took you straight back to that childhood fear."

In 2002 Ormond was jailed for six years after being found guilty of abusing seven boys under 16 between 1975 and 1999. He was released in 2006.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption George Ormond was also jailed in 2002 for sex offences

On Ormond's 20-year sentence, Mr Chilton said: "I don't think it's enough.

"He was doing this for 25 years as a football coach. There are other people out there.

"That's our motivation for coming forward and saying 'we've been through it'.

"It's not nice, but the motivation is for people that are holding it back and are not sharing it to come forward.

"Go to the police, talk to them in confidence, and they will be heard, and they will follow it through."

Image caption Gary Weymes said Ormond's sentence was "not justice"

Both men gave evidence at Ormond's trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Mr Weymes said: "I just don't think it's justice, 20 years is pretty lenient when he could be out in 10 years' time.

"Once when the jury was adjourned and we walked out, I turned around and glimpsed Ormond, and he had a smirk on his face.

"That's still in my mind and probably will be for the rest of my life."