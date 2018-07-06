Image caption John Stubbins has been jailed for two years and two months

A primary school head teacher has been jailed for persuading a teenage girl to send him indecent photographs.

John Stubbins developed a "self-destructive infatuation" with the then 16-year-old, Durham Crown Court heard.

The girl's mother told the court the teenager's dreams of attending a top university "have been shattered".

Stubbins, 44, of Gateshead, admitted two counts of sexual exploitation and possessing indecent images and was jailed for two years and two months.

The court heard the offences occurred between February and March 2017.

Prosecutor Shaun Dodds said Stubbins, of St Cuthbert's Road, exchanged 5,000 messages with the girl on social media as well as about 20 indecent photographs.

Following his arrest in March 2017, he was suspended from the school he worked at.

Judge Jonathan Carroll said the teacher would have been aware the offences were potentially "career ending".

He added he had abused trust "in a way that would truly offend and shock any right-thinking person".

'Very naive'

The victim's mother told the court her daughter, who was not a pupil at the school where father-of-two Stubbins worked, has lost trust in teachers and suffers mood swings.

She said the girl had been an A-grade student prior to getting involved with him, but had seen her performance at school suffer as a result of stress.

The woman said the teenager had been "very private, very naive and very studious" prior to meeting Stubbins, describing her as a "very young 16-year-old".

Peter Walsh, defending, said Stubbins had "inflicted severe wounds on himself, and the salt on those wounds is the effect that it has on those around him".

Stubbins must also sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.