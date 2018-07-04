Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Terry Smith (left) and Dale Carter have been jailed

A man who deliberately rammed a police car during a chase has been jailed.

Two Cleveland Police officers needed hospital treatment after their car was hit by a car driven by Terry Smith.

Only the strength of roadside barriers stopped the police car plunging from the 66ft (20m) high Tees Flyover near Middlesbrough in December.

Smith was jailed for nine years and seven months and his passenger Dale Carter was jailed for three and a half years.

Carter, 26, admitted robbery and Smith, 28, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, robbery, driving while disqualified and two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption The two police officers in the car required hospital treatment

Ch Insp Graham Milne said the incident could have ended "tragically" at the hands of two men, who "desperately wanted to escape police" after committing a robbery.

He said: "Police officers are human and have families waiting for them at home just like everyone else.

"I would like to praise the two officers involved for their incredible bravery.

"And I would hope that the sentences handed down today stand as a warning to anyone who thinks it is acceptable to try to escape justice."