Image copyright UNISON Northern Image caption In 1923 County Durham women organised their first gala

County Durham is holding its first women's gala in more than 40 years to mark the centenary of women's suffrage.

The free event, which was last held in 1977, has been revived by the Durham Women's Gala Group.

Organisers want to celebrate "how much women in the North East have achieved" and "look to the future for what must still be done".

Thousands are expected at Wharton Park for a day of music, speeches and family activities including banner making.

Coxhoe councillor Maura McKeon, said: "I'm a woman in County Durham who takes a very keen interest in both politics and history and I didn't realise that the women had their own gala, it was my grandma who actually told me about it and it's just very exciting to have it back.

"I think we women have come a long way, but we still have a very long way to go, not just in the North East but further afield."

Image copyright UNISON Northern Image caption Speeches from female political figures in the North East are part of the celebrations

Unison northern regional secretary Clare Williams, said: "Equality is at the core of Unison's values and events such as this are extremely important to highlight both the historic and continuing fight that women face to ensure their worth is recognised, valued and respected."