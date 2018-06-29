Image copyright PA Image caption Clockwise from top left: Kevin Blakey, Alan Bramley, Johnson Brian Greenwell, David McClure, John McGee, Christopher Onslow, Neil Sowerby

Seven former officers have denied abusing teenagers at a youth detention centre during the 1970s and 1980s.

The men, who are in their 60s and 70s, worked at the former centre in Medomsley, County Durham.

All are charged with physical abuse and misconduct in a public office, and four are also accused of sex offences.

Appearing at Teesside Crown Court, they pleaded not guilty and were bailed to return for three trials, with the first due to start on 3 September.

They are:

Kevin Blakey, 65, two counts of misconduct, two counts of wounding, and two of assault

Alan Bramley, 69, misconduct, wounding, and two counts of assault

Johnson Brian Greenwell, 70, misconduct, serious sexual assault, false imprisonment, and two counts of assault

David McClure, 62, misconduct, wounding, and four counts of assault

John McGee, 73, misconduct, four counts of assault, two counts of indecent assault, serious sexual assault, and wounding

Christopher Onslow, 71, two counts of misconduct, two of serious sexual assault, two counts of wounding, two counts of wounding with intent, three counts of assault, and one of indecent assault

Neil Sowerby, 60, misconduct, three counts of serious sexual assault, two counts of assault and four counts of indecent assault

Nearly 1,400 men have claimed they were abused at Medomsley, which prior to its closure in 1988 held teenage offenders who had committed relatively minor crimes.

The seven defendants deny all the charges against them.